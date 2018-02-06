

The BC Coroners Service is recommending mandatory life-jackets for passengers on large commercial vessels as it wraps up an investigation into the fatal capsizing of a whale-watching tour boat in 2015.

The investigation was launched after the Leviathan II owned by Jamie's Whaling Station capsized off the coast of Tofino on Oct. 25, 2015, killing six people.

In her report, coroner Courtney Cote concluded the six passengers died from accidental drowning after a large wave overturned the vessel, trapping some victims underwater.

She recommended Transport Canada require that life-jackets be worn by all passengers on outer decks of vessels heavier than 15 gross tons carrying more than 12 passengers

She also recommended that Transport Canada review regulations surrounding emergency position indicating radio beacons, and possibly expand the class of vessels required to carry the devices.

A previous report from the Transportation Safety Board concluded that none of the passengers on the boat were wearing life-jackets and struggled to keep their heads and mouths above water in heavy swells.

That report also found some passengers killed in the tragedy may have been saved if they were wearing life-jackets.

Following the fatal capsizing, Jamie's Whaling Station said it implemented changes to its procedures by equipping boats with life-jackets and reinstating the use of radio beacons.