MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. - The coroner's service and the RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found Nov. 1 near Moberly Lake, B.C.

The body was discovered in a farmer's field on Boucher Lake Road, which is about 10 kilometres northeast of Moberly Lake.

The man's death is not considered suspicious and the RCMP believe he died earlier this year.

The coroner's service says the man was “most likely” under the age of 40 and was about five feet, 11 inches tall.

He was wearing a camouflage-style shirt, blue “True Religion” brand jeans, and size 11 Nike Air Max running shoes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.