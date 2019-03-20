

The Comox Valley SPCA is calling for help after 44 cats were surrendered from a single property.

The cats range in age from nine months to nine years. They were surrendered when their owner sought assistance with taking care of the animals..

“The owner is seeking help so we’re just making space and helping to make sure that they get down to a manageable number for her,” said Emily Priestley, branch manager at the Comox SPCA.

“These cats are OK, medically speaking, but we are seeing a lot of behavioural problems – just animals that arent really used to human touch.”

The cats will be going up for adoption, with the first one available as early as next week and the rest to follow as their health and behaviour is addressed.

Each cat is currently receiving a physical assessment and getting any vaccines that it may be missing.

It’s a labour-intensive process and the Comox SPCA is hoping the public can help defer their costs by donating cat food, treats, cleaning supplies as well as towels and rags for bedding.

“That’s the initial intake challenge,” Priestley said. “And then moving forward with these animals, working with their behaviour and getting them to understand that human presence and human touch is not a bad thing, is really time consuming.”

Many of the surrendered cats have been transferred to Nanaimo where there is more space for the animals. More cats will be arriving Thursday and will likely be sent to Nanimo and possibly even Victoria.

Anyone interested in adopting should email the Comox Valley SPCA branch at comoxvalley@spca.bc.ca.