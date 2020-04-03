VICTORIA -- The Comox Valley RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven in Courtenay early Friday morning.

According to RCMP, the robbery occurred at roughly 3:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Ryan Road.

Police say that a man entered the store and demanded cash from the till.

The man then fled the area and was last seen running towards Headquarters Road, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a white hoodie with grey sleeves and grey sweatpants at the time. He was also covering his face with a white-and-grey bandana.

Police are now hoping that someone in the community will be able to help identify the man, particularly because of his “distinctive” hoodie.

“The hoodie worn by the suspect is distinctive and we are hoping that someone saw this male before or after the robbery when his face was not covered,” said Cst. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP.

“We believe that the suspect either got into a vehicle or fled on a bicycle after the robbery,” she said.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-338-1321.