VICTORIA -- The Comox Valley RCMP are warning parents to be on the lookout after police received a report of a pair of men approaching children in a “suspicious white van.”

Mounties say a woman living in the Comox area spotted the van driving slowly near Denman, Cortez and Dogwood streets on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman told police that she was outside with her two children when a pair of men came up to her kids and tried to strike up a conversation. The men were reportedly asking the children personal questions.

Police are now encouraging both children and adults to report suspicious behaviour immediately if they spot it in their community.

Parents are also being asked to speak with their children to ensure they know to engage with strangers.

“It is important to report these suspicious activities to police right away,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP, in a release Wednesday. “If suspicious activity is not reported, we cannot be expected to know about it, to respond to it, or to warn residents.”

“When someone calls police and makes a report, we will conduct an investigation which lends to the credibility of the report and potentially identifies safety concerns within our community,” she added.

Police are now searching for the two men. The driver of the van is described as a South Asian man who stands at an “average height” with clean-cut hair and a goatee.

The other individual is described as South Asian man who stands roughly 5’ 8” to 5’ 11” with a slender build. He is clean-shaven and had a clean-cut haircut. At the time, he was wearing aviator sunglasses and was smoking a cigarette.

The suspicious van is described as white with chrome bumpers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.