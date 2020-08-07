VICTORIA -- Multiple women have come forward on social media saying that they were recently followed by a strange man at Beacon Hill Park after a local woman shared her harrowing story online.

Kim Dillon told CTV News that she was walking around the park to watch the sunset on Thursday night when she was approached by a stranger.

She says the man stood on the centre of the path that she was walking on and stared at her.

“At first I thought it was because he didn’t know how to navigate, so I walked around him about six feet away,” said Dillon.

That’s when Dillon says the man tried to grab her, while asking, “Can I teach you something?”

Dillon says she tried to walk away from the man, but he pursued her while trying to initiate a conversation.

“I wasn’t making eye contact, I wasn’t engaging, and he didn’t seem to care in the least,” she said.

Eventually she came across a group of people who were playing soccer at the park and asked them if she could join in.

“I told them, ‘I know it’s a pandemic, I’ll stay six feet away, but please pretend like you know me because there’s a man following me,’” Dillon told CTV News. “And they did, they let me in.”

However, she says that the man lingered in the area for about 10 to 15 minutes, and even yelled at her.

“He yelled, ‘Safety in numbers, huh? You think you’re so smart you stupid b-word,’” said Dillon.

She adds that it seemed like the man was trying to point out that she was uncomfortable and scared.

After the man left, Dillon says she shared her story on social media but did not file a police report.

Since then, several women have come forward saying they’ve had similar experiences at the park with a man who resembles the one that Dillon had seen.

While many local residents have voiced concern about homeless campers in the park, Dillon says it did not seem like the man was homeless.

She describes the man as being in his late 20s to mid-30s. He stood about six feet tall, with an athletic build. At the time, he was wearing black, “luxury” athletic gear and was riding an expensive-looking black road bike.

She says the man was well-spoken and at first she thought that he was trying to “win her over.”

“I don’t believe this had anything to do with the homeless people living here or the encampments. In fact, I frequent (the park) and they’ve always been incredibly kind to me and respectful,” said Dillon.

Victoria police say they have not received any reports of a man following women at Beacon Hill Park. Police say that if anyone feels unsafe, they should call police and file a report.