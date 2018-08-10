

CTV Vancouver Island





Comox Valley RCMP are asking for the public’s help regarding a young man’s disappearance.

Police say Ezra Bukach was last seen Thursday at 7:30 a.m. on 6th Street in Courtenay.

He was heading to work in Royston, but never showed up.

According to officials, he was driving a landscaping and irrigation grey GMC Sierra pickup truck with the licence plate AM 3617. It was towing a trailer with wooden sides.

Mounties say they are following up on a number of leads.

“We’ve received several tips with sightings from social media and from the family,” said Const. Monika Terragni with the Comox Valley RCMP. “We are following up on that, as well we’ve got his friends and family out looking for him right now.”

The 22 year old is described as 6’0”, 150 lbs, has shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes and scruff on his face. He was last seen wearing a dirty brown t-shirt, colourful board shorts and beige work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.