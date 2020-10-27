COMOX -- A man remains in hospital after he was crushed under a camper trailer in Comox on Monday evening.

Emergency crews rushed to a home on Anderton Road at 4:45 p.m. for reports of an industrial accident.

Two men had been trying to get a camper onto the back of a pickup truck when one of the unit's mounting legs collapsed, trapping the man underneath.

The victim received significant injuries but maintained consciousness while being freed from under the camper, according to a fundraising page that was set up for him.

Naomi Joy says her fiancé Alex was helping the victim when the accident occurred.

Joy says the victim is named Richard. He worked through the summer on the truck and camper in preparation for a road trip to Ontario where he then planned to live with his dogs.

Police say the victim is 55 years old.

Joy says Richard's trailer was destroyed in the accident. The fundraising page was created to raise $10,000 for a new one.