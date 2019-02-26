If you don’t know where Colwood city hall is, you’re not alone.

Unlike other municipal headquarters on prominent roads, Colwood’s command centre is tucked away off Metchosin Road.

Staff admit it can sometimes be difficult for visitors to find.

Location is just one of several reasons why the city is revisiting the possibility of replacing the 34-year-old building.

“It’s definitely being discussed,” says Colwood mayor Rob Martin.

The issue has not been discussed at a formal council meeting but the mayor says it has been mentioned at strategic planning meetings.

Back in 2010, Colwood council explored relocating city hall to the former Capital City Centre, now known as Colwood Corners.

According to the mayor, city hall has not undergone seismic upgrades. It’s also quickly reaching capacity for city employees.

"With Colwood’s population expected to grow significantly, services will also need to grow and expansion would likely be needed at the current location over time," said city spokesperson Sandra Russell on Tuesday.

Royal Bay has been suggested as a possible future location.

The mayor also said that the move could be a referendum question during the next municipal election.

Colwood council has not yet directed staff to explore a new location. Colwood was incorporated in 1985 and city hall construction began that same year.