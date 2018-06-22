

The Canadian Press





Officials in Nanaimo are asking the BC Supreme Court for an order to shutdown a homeless encampment in the city.

The petition was filed Tuesday, along with 21 affidavits outlining evidence of the alleged harms the camp is causing for the surrounding community.

Lawyer Troy DeSouza says officials are ultimately seeking to enforce the law by ordering the approximately 100 people living on the city-owned land to leave.

Noah Ross is legal council for the tent city residents and he says the campers lack other suitable housing.