VICTORIA -- A 22-year-old man is facing several charges related to an alleged impaired driving crash that left one person dead in Campbell River earlier this year.

The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred on March 28 near Willow Point. Police say the driver, 22, was intoxicated when they picked up a 21-year-old passenger.

Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and the passenger died in the collision.

“This incident was tragic on so many levels, yet so easily preventable,” said Const. Maury Tyre, Campbell River RCMP, in a release Sunday.

“It's important in situations like these that people are held to account for the actions they took. As sad as the scenario is, it's also a stark reminder and a chance to educate on the perils of drinking and driving and excessive speeds,” he said.

The driver, Griffin Lee Grant, is now facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and impaired operation of a vehicle causing death “when two hours after the incident blood alcohol concentrations still exceeded 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.”

Tyre noted that on Sunday, as the RCMP release was being prepared, Campbell River RCMP were called to another single-vehicle collision that was believed to involve alcohol.

No one was injured in Sunday’s crash, but Tyre says it was an example of how easily an impaired driving incident could lead to tragedy.

“I hope that everyone can look at (the March 28) case as a warning for what can happen when you get behind a wheel while intoxicated,” said Tyre.

“There simply is no excuse for the harm it causes. Being the driver of a vehicle means that you are responsible for your vehicle, the well being of the passengers in it, and every other person and vehicle on the road; that's why driving is a privilege in our society not a right,” he said.