CFAX Santas Anonymous telethon for Greater Victoria children
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 12:39PM PST Last Updated Friday, December 11, 2020 4:23PM PST
CFAX Santas Anonymous live on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- The annual Santas Anonymous fundraiser is back with an all-day live broadcast Friday on CFAX 1070.
CFAX Santas Anonymous provides assistance to families and children in Greater Victoria at Christmas time and throughout the year.
Watch the live broadcast on the CFAX Facebook page or by clicking on the YouTube stream below.