VICTORIA -- Two people were sent to hospital for treatment of major injuries after their vehicle collided with two parked cars in Langford.

The crash occurred at 9:56 p.m. Monday in the 2300-block of Selwyn Drive. Police say that a 2015 Fiat 500 was “travelling at a high rate of speed” when it struck two vehicles that were parked on the side of the road.

One of the parked vehicles was “pushed nearly 30 feet from its position on the roadway onto the front lawn of a nearby residence,” said West Shore RCMP in a release Wednesday.

The other vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, was rear-ended. Both vehicles received “extensive damage” and had to be towed from the scene, according to police.

The Fiat, which crashed into the two parked vehicles, was uninsured at the time. The two occupants of the vehicle, a 31-year-old male drive and a 41-year-old passenger, were taken to hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Mounties say that the driver displayed signs of impaired driving, and investigators are considering several charges.

“The driver was exhibiting symptoms consistent with alcohol impairment,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP Wednesday.

“Charges are forthcoming as police continue the investigation into impaired driving, dangerous driving causing bodily harm as well as excessive speed and no insurance,” she said.