

CTV Vancouver Island





The provincial government says it’s looking for input on improving one of Vancouver Island’s most treasured attractions.

Cathedral Grove, which features walks through an old-growth forest, is located along Highway 4 on the way to Port Alberni.

It plays host to more than 500,000 visitors each year and the growing popularity of the destination is leading to concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is hosting a series of open houses as well as online engagement to see what the public suggests about the future of Cathedral Grove.

Sessions will be held Wed., Nov. 21 from 4-8 p.m. at the Port Alberni Friendship Centre, and Thurs., Nov. 22 from 4-8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of Oceanside Place in Parksville.

Online feedback forms can also be filled out on the B.C. government's website.

The ministry says the goal of the engagement is to determine how to address safety and parking concerns while at the same time protecting the Grove’s environmental, social and cultural values.