COURTENAY -- Like the dancing waters at the Bellagio, the Trevi Fountain in Rome and Yellowstone's Old Faithful geyser, Courtenay had its own water show for 45 minutes on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1300-block of Fitzgerald Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant, shooting water into the air and onto nearby streets.

The high-pressure geyser sent water tree-high and required the intersection to be blocked off over fears of hydro lines being damaged.

RCMP were also on the scene looking at a white Hyundai Sonata that had been left at the scene with extensive front-end damage. The driver could not be located.

A city works crew arrived in the area to shut off the water feeding the broken hydrant.