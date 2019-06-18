

CTV Vancouver Island





The NHL is coming to Victoria this summer, if only for the pre-season.

The Vancouver Canucks will face off against the Calgary Flames at Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in September.

The Canucks will hold public practices at the Victoria arena from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15. Admission is $5 with net proceeds going to charity.

Once the training camp is over, the Canucks will play a pre-season game against their Pacific Division rivals the Calgary Flames on Sept. 16.

The last time the Canucks held a training camp in Victoria was 2007.

Tickets for the game and for the training camp will go on sale Aug. 7. A full schedule with ice times and player information will be announced once confirmed.

Anyone wishing to be notified when tickets are available for the games can sign up here.