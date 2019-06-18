Canucks to host Flames in Victoria pre-season game
Vancouver Canucks' goalie Thatcher Demko, right, makes the save as Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner tips the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday March 31, 2018.
The NHL is coming to Victoria this summer, if only for the pre-season.
The Vancouver Canucks will face off against the Calgary Flames at Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in September.
The Canucks will hold public practices at the Victoria arena from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15. Admission is $5 with net proceeds going to charity.
Once the training camp is over, the Canucks will play a pre-season game against their Pacific Division rivals the Calgary Flames on Sept. 16.
The last time the Canucks held a training camp in Victoria was 2007.
Tickets for the game and for the training camp will go on sale Aug. 7. A full schedule with ice times and player information will be announced once confirmed.
