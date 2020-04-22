VICTORIA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has decreased pollution levels across the globe, giving scientists an opportunity to study what impacts this short term reprieve may have on the environment.

Scientists are now looking at what the implications of these short term reductions in emissions might be, and how they can quantify their findings.

What scientist do know is that air quality in major cities around the world has improved.

A new study by IQAir says major global cities that suffer from air pollution have seen a reduction of deadly particulate matter by as much 60 per cent while being locked down, when compared to the same time as last year.

However, a Canadian scientist stresses that the dramatic decline in emissions is only temporary.

"It's important not to make too much of that," said Greg Flato, a senior research scientist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"These emission reductions that we're seeing in various places are inevitably temporary."

"The recovery of emissions after this pandemic is basically dealt with will mean that we go back to basically the status quo,” said Flato. “So we shouldn't read too much into it."

Flato does say that it shows that our actions can and do have impacts on the planet.

"This is another example that illustrates that although human activities put things into the atmosphere that are harmful in various ways, we can also – by our activities – alter that or reverse it. So, I think that's certainly a lesson to take from this," he said.

Flato adds that not all lessons learned during the pandemic are scientific, especially on Earth Day, a global event that takes place every April 22.

"What make this a particularly kind of compelling Earth Day is that everywhere on the planet we are experiencing a common event,” he said.

“Everyone everywhere is being touch by it and so in a sense I think it reinforces the fact that earth is a community."

"We have an obligation to look after the earth and pass it on to our children and grandchildren and I think Earth Day is just a good reminder of that, and a good way for everyone to just pause and think about the planet we all rely on," said Flato.