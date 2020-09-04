VICTORIA -- A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 29-year-old man who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop in Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo RCMP say the driver was stopped at a road check at 11:30 p.m. on June 13.

When asked to produce a driver's licence, the man allegedly sped away and couldn't be located.

Investigators were able to identify the driver and a Canada-wide warrant was issued, Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Friday.

Marcus Allan Williams, 29, is wanted on multiple charges, including driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police

Police describe Williams as 5'10" tall, weighing 190 pounds.

Police say Williams has family and friends across Vancouver Island but investigators do not believe he is currently on the island.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-21250.