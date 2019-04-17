Canada's Snowbirds come home to Comox
A Snowbird airplane arrives at CFB Comox on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 5:58PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 6:40PM PDT
Another sure sign that spring has arrived in the Comox Valley is the touching down of Canada's aerobatics team the Snowbirds at 19 Wing Comox.
The team landed late Wednesday afternoon at the base for their annual training season which will see them take to the local skies twice each weekday until May 7.
Sgt. Michael O'Rourke is the deputy director of the Comox Airforce Museum, where many people visit after Snowbirds practices.
"They represent the Canadian Armed Forces so they go around North America performing. So it's good for us." O'Rourke said.
The museum sees many visitors hoping to learn more about the team, as well as other portions of the Canadian Forces.
The museum will be hosting an autograph session with Snowbirds members on May 4 at 4 p.m.
The team's training schedule is always subject to change due to weather, mechanical and operational issues. But it is tentatively set as:
- Monday to Friday at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- Saturday April 20 and 27 at 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday May 4 at 11:40 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.
- Sunday April 21 and 28 at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.