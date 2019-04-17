Another sure sign that spring has arrived in the Comox Valley is the touching down of Canada's aerobatics team the Snowbirds at 19 Wing Comox.

The team landed late Wednesday afternoon at the base for their annual training season which will see them take to the local skies twice each weekday until May 7.

Sgt. Michael O'Rourke is the deputy director of the Comox Airforce Museum, where many people visit after Snowbirds practices.

"They represent the Canadian Armed Forces so they go around North America performing. So it's good for us." O'Rourke said.

VIDEO: ⁦@CFSnowbirds⁩ landed at 19 Wing Comox this afternoon to prepare for their annual spring training sessions. Story tonight on ⁦@CTVNewsVI⁩ pic.twitter.com/ie7kOpSCvp — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) April 18, 2019

The museum sees many visitors hoping to learn more about the team, as well as other portions of the Canadian Forces.

The museum will be hosting an autograph session with Snowbirds members on May 4 at 4 p.m.

The team's training schedule is always subject to change due to weather, mechanical and operational issues. But it is tentatively set as: