VICTORIA -- Today has been dubbed “Canada Takeout Day” in support of the nation’s restaurant industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada Takeout, a group supported by hundreds of restaurant owners and workers across the country, is encouraging Canadians to order a takeout meal on April 15 to help support restaurants that have had to close their doors to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The group is also encouraging residents to make every Wednesday a “takeout day” to support the industry.

On its website, Canada Takeout has an interactive restaurant finder map that shows open eateries in cities across the country.

Meanwhile, every Wednesday at 5 p.m., Canada Takeout will be hosting a cooking show on its Facebook page that features special Canadian guests.

The show, which raises money for the restaurant industry, is hosted by George Stroumboulopoulos and will feature guests like Tessa Virtue, Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy, Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle and more.

“Restaurants are doing their part by staying open for takeout,” said Canada Takeout.

“Now it’s your turn to take an active part in the support of an industry that employs millions of people in this country.”

Canada Takeout’s website and online restaurant finder can be found here. The organization’s Facebook page, which will hold the weekly cooking show, can be found here.