VICTORIA -- Two Canadian warships from Canada's Pacific fleet are cutting short their operations in Central America and returning home early amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Vancouver Island-based HMCS Nanaimo and HMCS Whitehorse are expected back at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in early April.

The coastal defence vessels deployed in early February for what was to be the longest-ever deployment of their ship class from Canada's West Coast.

The vessels were tasked on Operation Caribbe, part of a wider U.S.-led effort to suppress drug trafficking and organized crime in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Approximately 80 service members are aboard the two vessels.

The deployment was scheduled to last three months.

More to come…