

CTV Vancouver Island





Campfires are once again permitted on B.C.'s South Coast thanks to a spell of cool and wet weather.

The BC Wildfire Service announced Tuesday it was lifting bans across the province including in the Coastal Fire Centre, which includes Vancouver Island.

Bans remain on larger Category 2 and Category 3 open fires with the exception of the "fog zone" on the western side of Vancouver Island.

Local governments still have the final say on burning restrictions, so the wildfire service recommends checking with municipal officials before lighting fires of any size.

As B.C. moves into fall, fire officials are now taking stock after the worst wildfire season in the province's history.

The service says there have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the Coastal Fire Centre since April 1, which is above the 10-year average.

"Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and unnecessarily divert firefighting resources from naturally caused wildfires," it said in a statement.

B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency in August due to the number of wildfires burning, but that was rescinded last week as the fire danger rating plummeted in much of the province.

According to the wildfire service, most of the south coast is now listed as a "very low" or "low" fire danger rating.