Campbell River house fire displaces 1
Smoke and flames were seen coming from a home in Campbell River Sunday morning.
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Sunday, October 6, 2019 1:57PM PDT
Firefighters were called to the home on Carnegie Street around 9 a.m.
Crews told CTV News Vancouver Island no one was injured in the blaze, but one person has been displaced due to heavy damage to the kitchen area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.