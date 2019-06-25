

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home and damaged two others in Campbell River.

Crews were called to a home on Henderson Road in the Wei Wai Kum Reserve at approximately 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

"We had fire coming out all sides of the building and impinging on the neighbour's house as well," Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty said.

"We had multiple propane tanks on the property, a few of them were off-gassing and venting and a couple of explosions."

The roof of the home appeared to have caved in from the blaze. No one was injured and no one was home at the time of the fire, according to firefighters.

Crews knocked down the flames quickly but homes on either side of the burning structure were slightly damaged.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause, but have deemed the blaze suspicious.

A neighbour told CTV News there have been "ongoing issues" at the home over the past few weeks.

The RCMP would not comment on whether they are investigating prior complaints at the home, nor whether an arrest that was made on the street as fire crews were arriving Tuesday is related to the fire scene.

Campbell River RCMP are investigating another suspicious house fire that damaged a home on Monday.

Mounties were called to a home in the 600-block of 8th Avenue at around 3 p.m. to extinguish the blaze. Investigators said there were reports of squatters coming and going from the home, which was otherwise unoccupied.

Anyone with information on that fire is asked to call Campbell River RCMP.