VICTORIA -- A Victoria family is lacing up to raise funds for a cause close to their hearts, and is hoping for your support.

AJ Delisle and his three-year-old daughter, Ophelia, are preparing for the 35th annual RBC Race for the Kids, a fundraiser put on by the Royal Bank of Canada that supports the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

This year's virtual race is raising money for childhood cancer and mental health iniatives, and more than 2,500 people have registered to run.

Ophelia was born with a "one-in-a-million" rare kidney condition called Bartter Syndrome and the children’s hospital was there to help her every step of the way, according to the Delisle family.

The family is asking you to join this year’s virtual race, or help out by donating to the cause, and help kids just like their daughter.

“We were fortunate that the hospital was able to help us and our family,” said AJ Delisle. “If it wasn’t for people fundraising before, our daughter might not be here today, and we want to make sure the hospital is around for many years to come.”

The virtual race is open to anyone across the province and you can participate in your own homes and community by walking or running around your neighbourhood on Sunday, June 6.

Designed to promote physical and mental wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic, registrants are encouraged to get active with a month-long, action-packed activities calendar in preparation for the virtual race day celebration.

There are virtual dance parties to workouts with RBC Olympians, and organizers say the event is a great way to keep kids and families keep busy while joining a movement to make a difference in the lives of children facing serious childhood health challenges in two areas— oncology and mental health.

Ophelia herself has raised almost $8,000 so far towards the total fundraising goal of $700,000.

“It’s been a long road dealing with a rare genetic condition and now she is really thriving and ready to go and have some fun and I want to have that fun with her,” said Ophelia’s proud father. “And we're going to do a daddy-daughter run.”

Registration is still open and participants who register by Monday, May 24 will also receive a race-day package filled with items to help recreate the race experience at home, like their very own finish banner and medal.

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s signature running event has raised over $15 million since it began in 1986.

It costs $25 to sign up, or free if you fundraise $50 or more. To find out how you can get involved, check out the foundation's website here.