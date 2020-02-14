VICTORIA -- Forestry workers from across the province are planning to rally on the lawn of the B.C legislature as the provincial budget drops Tuesday.

The rally is intended to bring awareness to the importance of logging and the forestry industry to the B.C. economy, according to organizers.

A Facebook group called the B.C. Forestry Alliance is planning to deliver a petition encouraging the protection of "working forests" for economic use.

"We see a need to defend the working land base that is being eroded at an alarming and unsustainable rate," the group says.

Organizers are encouraging loggers and logging truck drivers to attend the legislature in their high-visibility gear with their families from noon to 3:30 p.m.

The rally comes after thousands of striking forestry workers vote this weekend on whether or not to accept a deal with Western Forest Products to end a nearly eight-month labour dispute.

Ballots are being counted Friday and a decision on the deal could come as early Saturday morning, according to the union representing the workers.

Finance Minister Carole James is scheduled to deliver the provincial budget on Tuesday.