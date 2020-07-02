VICTORIA -- Most British Columbians will get a boost to their provincial climate tax credit this month.

The provincial government says 80 per cent of B.C. families and individuals will automatically receive the one-time increase to the Climate Action Tax Credit as part of the province's COVID-19 Action Plan.

Find out if you're eligible for the credit here.

"Many British Columbians are still worried about how they can cover costs such as transportation so they can return to work, pay for groceries and find day camps for their children," said B.C. Finance Minister Carole James in a statement Thursday.

"The enhanced climate action tax credit puts extra money in the pockets of British Columbians for their household expenses and to spend at local businesses. This is a needed boost as we work together to restart the economy."

Eligible B.C. residents will receive up to $218, children will receive up to $64 and a family of four will receive up to $564 total for the credit in July.

The increase represents a monthly boost of $174.50 for individuals, $51.25 for children and $451.50 for a family of four.

Without the COVID-19 Action Plan increase, the scheduled July payment was up to $43.50 per adult, $12.75 per child, and up to $112.50 for a family of four.

British Columbians will receive the increased climate tax credit with their federal GST/HST returns.

Those who are eligible for the enhanced benefit will automatically receive it if they have completed their B.C. 2019 income tax return.