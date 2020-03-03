VICTORIA -- British Columbia has confirmed its ninth case of COVID-19 in a man who returned from Iran last week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says the man in his 50s began to feel ill after he returned home to the Fraser Health region, which is near Vancouver.

He is in isolation at home and Henry says his family and close contacts are being monitored.

Ontario reported two more cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada to 30.

Henry says the province is actively testing those at risk and more than 1,000 tests have been done.

She says all cases in B.C. have been successfully managed at home and no one has been severely ill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.