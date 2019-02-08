

Brendan Strain, CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria elementary school is next in line to receive a seismic upgrade from the Province totalling $10.5 million.

Education Minister Rob Fleming was on hand Friday to make the announcement.

"All parents deserve to know their children will be safe at school in the event of a major earthquake," said Fleming. "This is a great step forward for families in Victoria."

Upgrades will begin on the 53-year-old school during the summer of 2019 and will aim to be completed the summer of 2020.

Students will be moved to Richmond School while the work is done.

In the Greater Victoria School District, 15 schools in the Seismic Mitigation Program have been seismically upgraded.