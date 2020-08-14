VICTORIA -- The Westshore Skatepark Coalition (WSC) is calling for donations of bottles and cash to help fund the construction of a new skatepark in the region.

The area’s former skatepark closed five years ago and “remains a tender topic,” according to the coalition. However, the WSC says that it is excited about the progress it has made in opening a new facility for the community.

The group says that five municipalities – Langford, Colwood, View Royal, Metchosin and Highlands – have agreed to help fund the skatepark.

“Through extensive planning, multiple pitches and extensive lobbying we have convinced the five municipalities to support our plight,” said the WSC in a release.

However, considerable donations will still be required in order to build the skatepark.

Construction of the skatepark, which will be located near the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre, is estimated to cost $766,000.

The WSC says that the five contributing municipalities have agreed to cover 60 per cent of the construction cost, leaving the coalition to cover approximately $306,400.

“This is where the bottle drive comes in,” said the WSC. “From the very get-go, the WSC has had the support of local skaters and their families. This is their chance!”

The coalition says that many families in the community agree that there is a lack of free activities for youth in the region.

“The passing of five years is an unfortunate milestone and in a way, it is very telling of how fleeting formative years can be,” said the WSC.

“We do not want to see any more opportunities to support children become lost,” the group said. “During these unprecedented times, having a safe location where kids of all ages can actively engage while social distancing is huge!”

The Westshore Skatepark Coalition bottle drive is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre. Donations can be made at the rec centre’s parking lot 12.