VICTORIA -- Police are asking Salt Spring Island residents to avoid a coastal park near Fulford Harbour after a potential explosive device was discovered Wednesday.

The Salt Spring Island RCMP say a concerned citizen contacted police just after 9 a.m. when they discovered a cylindrical device in the northern end of Drummond Park.

Patrol officers could not determine what the device was so they contacted RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit for assistance.

Police removed everyone from the park while awaiting the arrival of the bomb disposal unit.

“We are very fortunate to have experts available at moment’s notice not only to give a professional opinion, but come over and examine suspicious devices,” said Salt Spring RCMP detachment commander Clive Seabrook in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the device is asked to contact the local RCMP at 250-537-5555, or by email at saltspring@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).