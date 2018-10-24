

Police say the body of Ben Kilmer, a Cowichan Valley-area electrician who vanished in May, has been found and no foul play is suspected.

Mounties say Kilmer's remains were found by a hiker on Wed., Oct. 17, in a remote area "well outside" of the original search area.

Kilmer disappeared under mysterious circumstances from his electrician work van on May 16, setting off a wave of searchers on southern Vancouver Island.

The van was found still running with traces of blood inside, triggering concern that Kilmer had met with foul play.

But in their news release, Mounties say the death is not considered suspicious, foul play has been ruled out and the BC Coroner's Service is now investigating the file.

Kilmer's wife Tanya released a statement saying her family was "heartbroken" to hear her husband had been found dead.

"Ben is not coming home to us as we had hoped. His death is a shock to all who knew him, and a devastating outcome to a vast and difficult search," she said.

She thanked the countless volunteers, police and search and rescue teams who spent months combing through dense wilderness to find Kilmer.

"It is our sincere wish that every person who was involved feels the value of that effort," she said.

She says the family will remember his zest for life and passion for the outdoors.

Anyone wishing to send condolences to the family can do so through their Facebook page, Find Ben Kilmer.

The family is asking for privacy as they mourn the loss.