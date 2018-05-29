

A historic Victoria high school is one step closer to being saved from the bulldozer.

On Monday night, the school board voted to support a plan to preserve 114-year-old Vic High while seismically upgrading the inside of the school.

The board debated three options, including the most cost-effective options of knocking down the structure and building a new school.

Alumni and members of the community pushed back against demolishing it, so the board will instead present two options to B.C.'s education ministry that both involve keeping the outside of the building intact.

The options could cost somewhere between $70-million to $110-million.

Final cost estimates and plans will be presented in June.

Built in 1914, Vic High is the oldest public high school in western Canada.