Investigators have released new information in the case of a Sidney pair reported missing last week.

Easha Rayel, 36, and James Evans, 23, were last seen Aug. 9 and may have been travelling to the Vancouver area, Sidney-North Saanich RCMP said earlier this week.

Their disappearance has been deemed "concerning and out of character" by police, who say the pair's families are worried.

A widely-shared Facebook post from Rayel's sister said she left her home without any of her belongings including cell phone, keys, wallet or either of her vehicles.

On Friday, Mounties confirmed that Evans' blue 2002 BMW 325i with licence plate DH028G was spotted in Vernon the afternoon of Aug. 12.

“We would like to encourage anyone with information, no matter how large or small, to contact the RCMP,” said Const. Meighan de Pass.

She also cautioned people against submitting tips to RCMP on social media because there's no guarantee it will reach investigators.

Rayel is described as white, approximately 5'7" and 120 pounds, while Evans is white, approximately 5’6” and 140 pounds.

Anyone who sees them, especially in the Vernon or Okanagan area, is asked to call Sidney-North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.