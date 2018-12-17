

Regular construction blasting in a quaint seaside neighbourhood in Victoria has caused damage to nearby homes, one resident says.

Construction crews have been conducting controlled explosions along Dallas Road for the past week.

They're required to remove rock so that a sewage pipeline can be installed from Ogden Point to Clover Point.

But neighbours say the constant blasts have been shaking up their lives since they began.

"It's been a bit intense," said Katherine St. Denis. "The blasting has bene very loud and it's shaken the windows, and sometimes it feels like things are going to implode."

"It just rattles the glassware a bit and the cupboards," said Karl West.

The work is part of the Capital Regional District's Wastewater Treatment Project, which will eventually transport wastewater from the Clover Point Pump Station to a treatment plant at Esquimalt's McLoughlin Point.

Homeowner Tim Spackman says not only are the blasts loud, but his home was damaged by last week's explosions.

"The blast shook the centre of the house, and shook right up through the stairwell," said Spackman. "I've noted, I think, thirteen areas where I've seen a combination of baseboards being pulled away, mouldings that are loose, pillars, like this pillar here, that is loose now."

Spackman does not yet know whether there's structural damage to his property, but claims every unit in his complex has sustained some sort of damage.

"I'd have to ask about the wisdom of saying we're going to blast 20 feet from somebody's primary residence," said Spackman.

CTV News spoke with the contracting company doing the blasting work, and it said each time staff monitor the blasts – and each time the vibrations have been well-within what's permitted under regulations.

The CRD, which is overseeing the project, also issued a statement confirming that the contractor, Windley Contracting Ltd., undertakes pre-and post-blast surveys.

"Limited controlled blasting is required when rock is encountered in the trench, and always follows blasting and safety procedures," the CRD said. "All blasts are covered with blast mats, warning signals are used, and traffic control measures are put in place."

But Spackman says it's not the regulations that prevent damage to nearby homes.

"It's putting explosives in solid rock, and if you're 20 feet from where they're blasting, of course there's going to be damage," he said.

The contractor's insurer is meeting on Tuesday with residents of Spackman's complex to discuss their concerns.