The May long weekend will see the return of a new frontline for emergency medical care in B.C.

In 2017, B.C. Emergency Health Services ran a pilot project testing seven-day-a-week cycling teams on the streets of Victoria and Vancouver’s lower east side.

“Huge impact and huge success, would be the description for last year’s Victoria bike squad,” said Victoria District Manager Brad Cameron.

In 123 days on the street last year, B.C Emergency Health Services said the agility and access of the cycling squads resulted in nearly 200 traditional ambulances being cancelled from entering Victoria’s core.

Teams of two ride specially equipped mountain bikes which are loaded with medical supplies.

The bikes are tracked by GPS, and from a cell phone, the two-person teams can see any call coming across the city.

A driving force in putting two-wheeled ambulances on the frontlines is B.C.’s overdose epidemic.

“The seasonal bike team was generated in response to the growing opioid crisis, and proved very successful,” said Nicholas Mann, Manager of Special Operations.

“It’s one of the many different ways BCEHS is tackling the continuing high level of overdoses.”

Demand on the cycling squads has BCEHS expanding service. Last year, crews rode downtown streets from July 1 to the end of September. This year, cycling teams will begin their patrols on May 18.

In 1992, B.C.’s ambulance service introduced cycling teams for special events. Last year was the first time dedicated teams began cycling patrols on a seasonal basis.