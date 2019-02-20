They say you’re never too old to learn something new, and that certainly appears true for hundreds of Victoria seniors clambering to learn more about cannabis.

The buzz around the newly legalized drug is so great a speaker with the Medical Cannabis Resource Centre will face four sold out crowds at Victoria seniors centres this week.

“It is perhaps somewhat ironic, but not surprising that the generation who brought cannabis to international attention all those decades ago are now thirsting for more information about it,” said medical cannabis educator Terry Roycroft. “It is very clear the stigma of ‘pot’ has vanished and there is compelling and growing research indicating cannabis is beneficial for various medical conditions.”

Roycroft says the evidence that B.C. seniors are interested in the healing prospects of a joint, or the medicinal benefits of edibles or oils is apparent when they were asked to speak before hundreds in Victoria and Vancouver.

Wednesday Roycroft will speak and take questions at the James Bay New Horizons seniors facility and Amica Somerset house.

Demand for a speaking engagement on cannabis was so great at the Berwick House in Gordon Head on Thursday the seminar will take place in a 125-seat theatre.

The Medical Cannabis Resource Centre says the events are completely sold out.

Senior focused cannabis talks will shift to Vancouver and the Okanagan next week.

It’s recommended that you always consult a doctor before using marijuana to treat a medical condition.