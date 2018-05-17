

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria street turned into a river of beer after a tank reportedly burst at a downtown brewery.

Reports surfaced around 2:45 that a tank burst at Phillips Brewery on Government Street at Pembroke Street.

Staff members could be seen outside the brewery with a hose, trying to direct the stream of suds into a storm drain with brooms.

They told a CTV camerman that the spill was caused by a valve issue.

It's unclear how much beer was lost in the incident.

Those living near the brewery reported a strong smell of beer in the air as the mess was cleaned up.