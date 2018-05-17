Burst beer tank floods Victoria street, creating stream of suds
Beer pours into Victoria street after tank bursts at brewery
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 2:57PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 17, 2018 6:44PM PDT
A Victoria street turned into a river of beer after a tank reportedly burst at a downtown brewery.
Reports surfaced around 2:45 that a tank burst at Phillips Brewery on Government Street at Pembroke Street.
Staff members could be seen outside the brewery with a hose, trying to direct the stream of suds into a storm drain with brooms.
They told a CTV camerman that the spill was caused by a valve issue.
It's unclear how much beer was lost in the incident.
Those living near the brewery reported a strong smell of beer in the air as the mess was cleaned up.
Newsroom just contacted @phillipsbeer about #BeerRiver. No one could talk right now because they're all outside "dealing with it".— Joe Perkins (@CTVNewsJoe) May 17, 2018