Saanich police have issued a warning following several sightings of a bear cub wandering in the Tillicum area.

The cub has been spotted around Cowper Street and Dysart Road, police said Sunday.

The bear is not aggressive and sightings at this time of year are not unusual, according to police.

Homeowners are asked to help keep bears and people safe by bear-proofing their properties, which includes keeping trash inside until pick-up day and cleaning up uneaten pet food.

Anyone who sees a bear should report it to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.