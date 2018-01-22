

CTV Vancouver Island





Beaches in Tofino and Ucluelet have reopened after last week's gale-force winds led to some of the biggest waves the region has ever seen.

Waves measuring as high as 9.5 metres were recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island Thursday, the largest in a decade.

Strong winds, large swells and plenty of logs and other debris made for hazardous conditions on beaches, prompting the districts of Ucluelet and Tofino to close access to shorelines and trails in the area over the weekend.

The District of Tofino said it had reopened beaches on Monday, but Public Works staff were still working to clear beach accesses.

The District of Ucluelet partially reopened sections of the Wild Pacific Trail and some of its beaches over the weekend.