VANCOUVER -- The BC Automobile Association says the COVID-19 pandemic may have a silver lining, because it appears to have made drivers more cautious.

The association has released its annual winter driving survey which finds 36 per cent of drivers admit to taking risks in the past but now believe the pandemic has made life stressful enough without pushing their luck with risky road conditions.

BCAA says the Insights West survey reveals 63 per cent of B.C. motorists report they're comfortable winter drivers, but 46 per cent say the pandemic has made them expect bad things and they'll be less likely to drive in bad weather over the next several months.

Forty-four per cent also say they've become better planners overall – thanks to the pandemic, while a majority of those asked have already winterized their vehicle, equipped it with essentials such as masks and sanitizer and installed winter tires.