VICTORIA -- BC Transit will be making changes to its service levels in the Victoria area beginning next month, including the reintroduction of late night service from the downtown core.

Starting Sept. 7, services levels will increase on almost all Victoria Regional Transit System routes, as is typical for each fall season.

This year, however, service among some popular routes may not be as high as usual due to COVID-19.

For example, BC Transit says that service levels will increase along routes to post-secondary institutions, though not to typical levels because many university and college classes have shifted online during the pandemic.

BC Transit says that late night service will be restored to several routes on Fridays and Saturdays.

Late night service will see buses leaving the downtown area at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at these routes:

4 UVic/Downtown

6 Downtown/Royal Oak Exchange

14 UVic/Vic General

15 Esquimalt/UVic

27 Gordon Head/Downtown

28 Majestic/Downtown

50 Langford/Downtown

BC Transit is also reminding riders that starting today, Aug. 24, face masks are mandatory while aboard buses.