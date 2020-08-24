Advertisement
BC Transit to restore late night service on popular Victoria routes
BC Transit is launching its usual autumn service change, though a slightly modified version will be rolled out this September.
VICTORIA -- BC Transit will be making changes to its service levels in the Victoria area beginning next month, including the reintroduction of late night service from the downtown core.
Starting Sept. 7, services levels will increase on almost all Victoria Regional Transit System routes, as is typical for each fall season.
This year, however, service among some popular routes may not be as high as usual due to COVID-19.
For example, BC Transit says that service levels will increase along routes to post-secondary institutions, though not to typical levels because many university and college classes have shifted online during the pandemic.
BC Transit says that late night service will be restored to several routes on Fridays and Saturdays.
Late night service will see buses leaving the downtown area at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at these routes:
- 4 UVic/Downtown
- 6 Downtown/Royal Oak Exchange
- 14 UVic/Vic General
- 15 Esquimalt/UVic
- 27 Gordon Head/Downtown
- 28 Majestic/Downtown
- 50 Langford/Downtown
BC Transit is also reminding riders that starting today, Aug. 24, face masks are mandatory while aboard buses.