A number of Vancouver Island communities will receive free bus service on the day of Canada's federal election, Oct. 21.

BC Transit hopes that the free service will make it easier for residents to reach the polls to cast their ballots.

Six areas on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands will receive free service. In total, 13 local governments have partnered with BC Transit across the province to make transportation free for voters.

The areas that will receive free service on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands are:

Cowichan Valley – including handyDART but does not apply to commuter routes (44 Victoria/Duncan, 66 Duncan Commuter, and 99 Shawnigan Lake Commuter)



Comox Valley – including handyDART



Regional District of Nanaimo - available all day on all routes

Port Alberni – including handyDART



Salt Spring Island – available all day on all routes

For more information on routes and schedules, riders can visit BC Transit's website here.

Advance polling, which took place over the Thanksgiving longweekend, saw a record-breaking 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballot at local polling stations.