Local transit riders who may have noticed an increase in bus delays or cancellations across Greater Victoria are not alone.

BC Transit told CTV News Wednesday that it is sorry for the recent rise in cancellations or delays along local bus routes.

"We are aware of the challenges some of our riders have experienced due to cancelled service," said BC Transit in a statement. "We have experienced an unusual number of vehicles not available for service over the past number of weekdays."

According to the transportation organization, September is traditionally one of the busiest months for buses in Greater Victoria.

However, the end of the month tends to see busier buses free up slightly as riders "start to settle into their routines" and begin to take alternate routes "to avoid the busy buses," BC Transit said.

BC Transit says it is working to minimize impact to customers and believes that the arrival of new buses in January and through 2020 will "tremendously support" their services.

"We apologize to our riders and appreciate their patience while we work through these challenges," said BC Transit.