Advance voter turnout was up significantly during the first two days of the Thanksgiving long weekend compared to the same time period in 2015, according to Elections Canada.

During the first two days of advance voting on Friday and Saturday, roughly two million Canadians visited the polls across the country.

On Friday, voters in Sidney waited for up to 40 minutes to cast their ballots on the first day of advance voting.

Most in line said that they were taking advantage of the early voting as they would be travelling or busy on voting day.

The common message relayed from those in line, however, was "get out there and vote."

Advance voting took place from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14.

According to Elections Canada, a detailed report on advance voter turnout for the entire long weekend will be released on Wednesday.