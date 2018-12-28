

CTV Vancouver Island





BC Hydro crews are still working on restoring power to several hundred households on Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands after a storm hammered the coast last week.

On Friday morning, just over 1,600 customers remained without electricity in the region eight days after one of the most destructive windstorms in island history.

The company returned power to about 2,400 customers on Thursday and said it would continue to work on Gulf Islands including Galiano, Pender, Mayne, Salt Spring, Gabriola, Thetis and Saturna Islands on Friday.

"Due to the extent of the damage, it will take several more days to restore power to all customers," BC Hydro said on its website.

Damage on Salt Spring Island was particularly bad and the company said it would deploy 20 additional crews to the area on ferries Friday morning and evening.

It estimated that it would take until Dec. 30 to fully restore power on the island.

Province-wide, more than 700,000 BC Hydro customers saw their power knocked out when the storm hit Dec. 20.

With files from The Canadian Press