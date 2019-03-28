

CTV Vancouver Island





The B.C. government will restore a number of sailings on ferry routes that were cut in 2014.

Starting April 1, BC Ferries will add more than 2,700 roundtrips to routes serving coastal communities.

The routes that will see additional service next month are:

Earls Cove-Saltery Bay

Horseshoe Bay-Bowen Island

Port Hardy-Mid-Coast-Prince Rupert

Haida Gwaii-Prince Rupert

Powell River-Texada Island

Campbell River-Quadra Island

Quadra Island-Cortes Island

Nanaimo Harbour-Gabriola Island.

"Adding these additional sailings will be a huge help to people living in coastal communities who rely on ferries for day-to-day travel," said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"Along with reducing and freezing fares – now in its second year – our government is committed to ensuring ferry service meets the needs of island families up and down the coast."

The Crofton-Vesuvius route will also see increased service phased in over the next month, reaching full implementation by May 1.

Two northern routes – Port Hardy-Prince Rupert and Skidegate-Alliford Bay – will see increased sailings later in the year as new ferry crews are hired.

BC Ferries is also investigating the feasibility of extending its summer schedules into the fall this year.