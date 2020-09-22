VICTORIA -- Travellers looking to plan a trip aboard a BC Ferries vessel can now book, plan and pay for their ferry ticket on BC Ferries’ new “mobile-friendly” website.

The new website launched Tuesday and has been streamlined for customers, especially those looking to book their trip on a mobile device.

The website will update in real-time and will list current travel conditions at all major terminals.

A new trip planner tool is also available which can help customers book their sailings more efficiently, as well as calculate their fares.

Starting Tuesday, customers along Northern and Central Coast routes will be able to book and pay for their vehicle or passenger fares online, incluging special resident fares. Cabins and seats can also be reserved in advance along northern routes.

BC Ferries notes that under the new website, sailings will list how much space is available by percentage. Previously, BC Ferries listed how full a sailing was by percentage.

“As British Columbians return to safely travelling within B.C., BC Ferries’ new website will make it easier for customers to get where they need to go,” said the company in a release Tuesday.

Customers can share feedback on the new website with BC Ferries here under the "feedback" tab on the righthand side.