Crew members on two BC Ferries vessels rescued a man who became stranded after his canoe flipped near Mayne Island Saturday night.

A report of the capsizing came into BC Ferries just before 8 p.m.

The man's canoe started to take on water and he was forced to swim to shore and ended up stuck on a rock off Helen's Point.

Crews from both the Queen of Cumberland and the Spirit of British Columbia were sent to assist the man.

Passengers on the ferry to Swartz Bay had a half-hour delay because of the operation, but no one seemed to be bothered.

"It didn't seem to be any trouble at all. Sure you have a little interruption in your schedule, but really when you know someone is out there and needs a hand, I don't think anybody really minded at all," said passenger Cameron May.

The man rescued was from Mayne Island and made the trip back home on the Queen of Cumberland, which was sailing to Village Bay.

Paramedics met the ship at the dock but the man's condition is unknown.

BC Ferries said it received around 15 rescue calls a year and is happy to help where it can.