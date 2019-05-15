

CTV Vancouver Island





In anticipation of the increase in long-weekend travellers, BC Ferries is adding more than 90 sailings from May 16 to May 20.

The routes include 66 extra sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, as well as 26 more sailings on the Horseshoe Bay routes to Departure Bay and Langdale.

BC Ferries is encouraging travellers to book ahead, arrive at least 45 minutes early and be prepared for delays during peak travel times.

The full schedule of changes is available online and travellers can follow @BCFerries on Twitter for up-to-date travel and parking information.